Dallas

Family of 22-Year-Old Who Lost Battle With COVID-19: ‘This Is Real'

By Jack Highberger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The family of a 22-year-old Austin College student is sharing the heartbreaking details of his battle with COVID-19, which he ultimately lost earlier this month.

Chris Miller was first diagnosed in August and quickly experienced severe complications, including serious respiratory issues. But despite a myriad of procedures, it appeared as he might be gaining ground, even returning home in recent weeks.

But then one night in mid-December his mother received a call from his room and found her only son bleeding from his mouth.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 41 mins ago

End of an Era for KHVN Heaven97

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

“I walked in the door and I turned the light on and blood was just profusely coming out of his mouth, it was on the wall and I said what did you do and he was just motioning,” said Dr. Esteria Tatum Miller, Chris’ mother.

Within 24-hours Miller passed away. His family now hopes people will remember his hard fight against the virus, how he never gave up hope – and most importantly of all just how serious COVID-19 is.

“Those who say that it is not real, it is ignorance and it is selfish to think that,” said Honoria Bush, Chris’ sister, who is also a nurse.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for Apple and Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us