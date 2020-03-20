Family, ‘Imaginary Friends’ Make for a Special 5th Birthday Party During Social Distancing

Responsible social distancing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 has changed everyday life for most families, especially when a young child has a birthday party planned.

But, Texas mother Brittney Bush-Rudd did her best to make sure her daughter Jacey’s fifth birthday was one to remember for all the right reasons.

Bush-Rudd posted on social media that they were doing there best to stay positive, hopeful and happy. The little girl is seen with a table full of gifts and a can of disinfectant in her hand.

It’s Her Birthday! And we are making it the Best we can by Staying Positive, Hopeful, and Happy! We’re practicing #socialDistancing, But All of her Imaginary friends are here to turn UP!!! #HappyBirthdayCece #QuarantineCutie pic.twitter.com/ncSuT0W6wk — brittney Bush-Rudd (@brittneyBush1) March 19, 2020

“All of her Imaginary friends are here to turn UP,” she said.

Bush-Rudd said along with her stuffed animals and imaginary friends, her sister was also able to attend the birthday party.