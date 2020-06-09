Fair Park Fourth Canceled, Pandemic and Public Safety Concerns

The annual Fair Park Fourth celebration in Dallas has been canceled.

Organizers cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public safety fears as the reason for canceling the Fourth of July celebration.

In a tweet, organizers said " We look forward to Fair Park Fourth in 2021."

Due to the pandemic & in the interest of public safety, Fair Park First & Spectra have made the difficult decision to cancel Fair Park Fourth this year. Thanks to Oncor, Friends of Fair Park & our other partners for their past support. We look forward to Fair Park Fourth in 2021. pic.twitter.com/3qGEJAlmmj — Fair Park (@fairpark) June 9, 2020

The State Fair of Texas, which operates the midway inside Fair Park, previously announced they will not open the Midway over the holiday weekend.

State Fair of Texas organizers told NBC 5 they notified staff that the Midway would remain closed over the Fourth of July.

“We’re doing that so that our team can fully focus on the scenarios surrounding this year’s State Fair of Texas in hopes that we will still be able to open the fair,” said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas. “At this time, we are not planning to operate the Midway on July Fourth."