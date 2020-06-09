Fair Park Fourth Canceled, Pandemic and Public Safety Concerns

The annual Fair Park Fourth celebration in Dallas has been canceled.
Organizers cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public safety fears as the reason for canceling the Fourth of July celebration.
In a tweet, organizers said " We look forward to Fair Park Fourth in 2021."
The State Fair of Texas, which operates the midway inside Fair Park, previously announced they will not open the Midway over the holiday weekend.
State Fair of Texas organizers told NBC 5 they notified staff that the Midway would remain closed over the Fourth of July.
“We’re doing that so that our team can fully focus on the scenarios surrounding this year’s State Fair of Texas in hopes that we will still be able to open the fair,” said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas. “At this time, we are not planning to operate the Midway on July Fourth."