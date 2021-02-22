Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Close Tuesday Due to Delayed Shipment

Dallas County's Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine site will be closed Tuesday because the county says it has yet to receive its next shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said it expected to receive the vaccine by late morning or early afternoon Tuesday, but the doses would need to be thawed for several hours before use.

The site will open again for second doses of the shot Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see people whose second dose was scheduled on or before Feb. 16. Thursday, the site will administer the shot to people whose dose was scheduled on or before Feb. 17.

Fair Park's site was open Sunday and Monday after a week-long closure due to the winter storm.

Dallas County ensures that there will be enough for everyone who received their first dose from Fair Park to receive the second dose.

