Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Limits Hours on Friday

Due to the inclement weather expected on Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic will only be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Only people who were scheduled to recieve a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Monday Feb. 8 and Thursday Feb. 11 will be allowed at the Fair Park location on Friday.

The location will also close the drive-thru operations and move everything back inside the Grand Building.

Weather permitting, the Fair Park location will be back open on Sunday for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday Feb. 12.

Fair Park will be closed on Saturday Feb 13. and Monday Feb. 15.

Jenkins urged a second time in a press release that if you are scheduled to get your second COVID-19 vaccine on Friday Feb. 11, do NOT show up tomorrow as your appointment has been rescheduled to Sunday Feb. 14.

