covid-19 vaccine

Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Reopen Later This Month

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reopening the Fair Park vaccination location so that residence looking to get vaccinated can do so

Philip Huang
Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 Investigates

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) are continuing to help get Dallas residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

DCHHS will resume its vaccination clinic at Fair Park beginning Nov. 21 from 10 a. m. to 4 p. m. "Fair Park has become a well-known vaccination site in Dallas County," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

With the Center for Disease Control (CDC) approving vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds, and individuals who qualify for the third dose, DCHHS reopening its vaccination site at Fair Park is a strategy that Dr. Huang hopes will provide vaccinations to the community.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for all three doses, as well as the vaccines for children ages 5-11. Minors under the age of 18 will require a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Reunion Tower 5 hours ago

Reunion Tower Adds 225 Light-Up Drones to Dallas New Year's Eve Show

CARROLL ISD 5 hours ago

Federal Investigators Launch Civil Rights Probe Into Southlake Schools

Additionally, the CDC recommends yearly flu vaccines for anyone over the age of six months, that is why DCHHS will offer both vaccines at the Fair Park vaccine site. Although appointments are not required, pre-registration is highly encouraged, you can pre-register for the drive-thru site located in lot 13 here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineDallasDallas CountyFair ParkDCHHS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us