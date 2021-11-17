Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Reopen Later This Month

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) are continuing to help get Dallas residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

DCHHS will resume its vaccination clinic at Fair Park beginning Nov. 21 from 10 a. m. to 4 p. m. "Fair Park has become a well-known vaccination site in Dallas County," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director.

With the Center for Disease Control (CDC) approving vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds, and individuals who qualify for the third dose, DCHHS reopening its vaccination site at Fair Park is a strategy that Dr. Huang hopes will provide vaccinations to the community.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for all three doses, as well as the vaccines for children ages 5-11. Minors under the age of 18 will require a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Additionally, the CDC recommends yearly flu vaccines for anyone over the age of six months, that is why DCHHS will offer both vaccines at the Fair Park vaccine site. Although appointments are not required, pre-registration is highly encouraged, you can pre-register for the drive-thru site located in lot 13 here.