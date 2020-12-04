Faced With Rollback, Fitness Studio Owner Encourages People to Think of Small Businesses

From the time Beyond Studios reopened their doors this spring, classes have been half-empty by design.

Owner Rumer Richardson said she felt it was the right decision to operate below the 75% capacity allowed until Thursday.

“To ensure nothing was being shared and to make sure our clients felt comfortable," she said.

It isn't, however, the most profitable.

"Where we stand is not somewhere we can be forever," Richardson said.

For Richardson, Thursday's order to rollback occupancy for non-essential businesses from 75% to 50% won’t mean a change in how she runs her classes. It does, however, leave her wondering how much longer she'll be able to make rent.

"The Dallas fitness community has already lost a lot of great studios," Richardson said.

And though no one would wish for the need for further restrictions, Richardson said she hoped this step back will serve as a reminder that it takes everyone doing their part to ensure businesses like her's survive.

“Keep in mind that the people it’s going to truly affect are small business, the independent companies if things continue to be restricted and they’re restricted because we’re not able to contain things," Richardson said.

The current restrictions won't be lifted until the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients falls below 15% for seven straight days.