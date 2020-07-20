Dallasnews.com

Face Masks Could Be Enough to Avoid Another Shutdown, UNTHSC Study Finds

The study found that since June 18, mobility among people in North Texas has declined

By Jesus Jimenez | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

As new COVID-19 cases roll in by the thousands in North Texas, some still question whether masks are working to slow the spread of the virus.

But a new report by the University of North Texas Health Science Center says, “The answer is a resounding ‘Yes.’”

Masks might even be enough to avoid another shutdown in North Texas, according to the report, which is one in an ongoing series that will be released throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

