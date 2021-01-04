FAA Closes Airspace at DFW Airport for 2nd Time in a Week After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Federal Aviation Administration, for the second time in a week, closed the airspace over Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday while a control tower was cleaned after a controller tested positive for COVID-19.

The airspace at DFW Airport was expected to reopen at 7:30 p.m., an airport spokesperson said.

The facility being cleaned was the Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility, or TRACON. While the sanitization took place, controllers worked out of the center tower at DFW Airport, according to the FAA.

The airport spokesperson encouraged passengers to monitor their flight status or contact their airlines for updated information.

Officials temporarily halted flights at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field Wednesday after an employee tested positive and a facility needed to be cleaned.

According to FAA data, there have been six positive COVID-19 tests since Dec. 23 at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center and the last listed positive test at the DFW Airport tower was Nov. 30.

The FAA said it has a "robust contingency plan" for every air traffic control facility.