Everman Police Officer Dies After Contracting COVID-19 While On Duty

An Everman police officer has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19, authorities said Thursday morning.

Officer Alex Arango died Thursday morning after contracting COVID-19 while on duty, Everman Emergency Services announced on social media. "Officer Arango served the community of Everman and Tarrant County for nearly 27 years with pride and honor," the post read.

NBC 5 reported this week that Arango had been in intensive care for a week before being placed on a ventilator. Dozens had gathered a prayer vigil outside in the parking lot of Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest in Fort Worth, where Arango was hospitalized.

The family issued the following statement Thursday.

"The love and support we have received from the community has been a blessing for my whole family, it has regained our strength to be strong for my brother Officer Alex Arango and my mom, Carmen Arango. On behalf of Alex family, his kids, my siblings we are very grateful for the outpouring of prayers we are receiving and those who have donated as their way to show support. May God bless each of you and we are standing as one God sent his healing angels over the hospital last night."

Arango was a 27-year veteran of the Everman Police Department.

Arango's family set up a Go Fund Me page during his battle with COVID-19.

