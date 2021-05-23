Events Welcome Back Big Crowds as COVID-19 Cases Dip

As COVID-19 cases drop to the lowest levels since last June, many people are anxious to return to pre-pandemic life.

Nearly 15,000 people were expected to attend Sneaker Con at Dallas Market Hall Saturday and Sunday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In some cases, customers and vendors were back together for the first time in over a year.

“A lot of people have been getting into the hobby because of COVID-19. Everyone’s stuck at home watching TikToks,” vendor Hebreb Morales said.

Sneaker Con was just one of several events to welcome back big crowds since COVID-19 cases started to drop.

Dallas County averaged 156 daily cases this week, a decrease from last week when the county averaged 179 cases per day.

Dr. Mark Casanova, immediate past president of the Dallas County Medical Society, said events can mark an encouraging return to pre-COVID life.

“If it’s a Rangers game, if it’s an in-person family gathering, or just getting that cold margarita and warm chips and salsa at your favorite Tex Mex restaurant, get vaccinated. Help us all get back to normalcy,” Casanova said.

He credited the decline in COVID-19 cases with increased vaccinations and said more people need to get vaccinated before we can conquer the coronavirus.

“Those who may still be on the fence, we understand that. Talk to your physician. If you don’t have a physician, go to trusted sites to learn more about the safety of these vaccines,” Casanova said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said last week was one of the county's least deadly weeks this year.