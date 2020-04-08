Euless Man is Tarrant County’s 19th Death Connected to COVID-19

A Euless man in his 30s is the 19th death related to the COVID-19 virus in Tarrant County, the health department confirmed Wednesday morning.

The man, who was not named due to patient privacy laws, had underlying health issues, according to a news release by Tarrant County Public Health.

The health department says so far 53 people have recovered from the disease so far. As of Tuesday night, there have been 517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

“It’s unfortunate for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health Director. “These are difficult times for the families and friends of those we have lost to this disease. Our hearts go out to them.”

The health department continues to urge all residents to engage only in essential activities, stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing.