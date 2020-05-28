Epic Waters, Hawaiian Falls to Reopen Waterparks Friday

Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Tuesday to amend Phase II of the "Open Texas" plan, waterparks can open Friday with 25% the normal capacity.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hawaiian Falls, which operates five waterparks in Texas, will open parks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco on Friday and locations in The Colony and Garland on June 4 and June 5 respectively.

Officials with Epic Waters said they have been preparing to reopen using the recommended social distancing guidelines, increased sanitation procedures, and reduced contact with guests. Epic Waters has created a video and updated its website with a Frequently Asked Questions page to educate guests and address the new procedures.

Hawaiian Falls said on their website they have also taken steps to protect guests and staff including screening employees, requiring facemasks for employees, modifying slide loading and other lines to allow for more social distancing between guests, adding sanitation stations throughout the park and increasing the cleaning of common areas.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and to pay for purchases at the park with cards and not cash to reduce points of contact at the water parks.

Six Flags said earlier this week that they are rolling out a number of new safety procedures at all parks, including requiring guests to wear masks. There will be obvious exceptions to that policy for some attractions or for those with a medical exception. Though the park is allowed to open Friday, Six Flags has not yet said when Hurricane Harbor will reopen.