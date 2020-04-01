coronavirus

Emergency Dispatchers Dealing With an Increase of Coronavirus Calls

More people concerned about having possible symptoms

By Vince Sims

As a dispatcher, you always have to be ready for the unknown.

"You never know what's going to be on the other end of the line when you pick it up," MedStar dispatcher Jamey Clark said.

But Clark knows now a lot of her calls will be people concerned about possibly having symptoms of coronavirus.

"Acute on set difficulty breathing,” Clark said. “Whereas they felt fine a few days ago and now their difficulty breathing is so severe that's it considered an emergency."

MedStar is seeing about 70 calls a day coming in screening as potential COVID-19 cases. That's about 20 percent of their total call volume.

In that about 34 people a day are found to be consistent with COVID-19 symptoms and advised to be tested.

To keep responders safe, extra screening questions have been added when they answer a phone call.

"In the past 14 days has she been in contact with someone with suspected or confirmed coronavirus," a dispatcher asked on a call.

Those questions help determine if responders need to wear special gear on scene.  All of this a new level of concern for dispatchers.

“I won't say it hasn't come with an extra added layer of stress,” Clark said. “You know making sure I'm getting crews I'm sending to people there safely and to make sure they have the appropriate protective gear to make sure they are protected as well."

The protocol questions also cut down on the number of people actually taken to the hospital to prevent exposure and to preserve the hospital capacity.

