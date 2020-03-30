Ellis County Reports First Coronavirus Related Death

Health officials in Ellis County reported Monday evening the first death related to coronavirus.

The patient was 90-years-old and lived in Midlothian. They tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21, 2020, and was immediately transferred to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Additionally, a 47-year-old man who lives in Midlothian has tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the countywide total number of cases to 15 and one death.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals at the top include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.