Ellis County Reports First Coronavirus Related Death

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Ellis County reported Monday evening the first death related to coronavirus.

The patient was 90-years-old and lived in Midlothian. They tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21, 2020, and was immediately transferred to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Additionally, a 47-year-old man who lives in Midlothian has tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the countywide total number of cases to 15 and one death.

