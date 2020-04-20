Ellis County Reports 4th COVID-19-Related Death, 10 New Cases of the Coronavirus

An 80-year-old who lived at a Waxahachie long-term care facility is the fourth person in Ellis County to die due to COVID-19, officials say.

The county also reported 10 new cases the new coronavirus, bringing the county total to 111.

Of the 10 new cases, four are in Waxahachie, two are in Ennis, two are in Red Oak, one is Midlothian and one is Oak Leaf.

The man who died lived at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, where all four new cases of COVID-19 in Waxahachie were reported.

The Legend Oaks facility has indicated it expects the number of positive cases to grow in the coming days, county officials said.

“The situation at Legend Oaks just further illustrates how quickly this virus spreads, and how difficultit is to contain, especially in close quarters,” Ellis County Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Griffith said.

Legend Oaks is under monitoring by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Health and Human Services, according to the Waxahachie press release.

