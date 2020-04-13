Ellis County Reports 3rd Coronavirus-Related Death; 8 New Cases

A 76-year-old woman from Waxahachie is the third person to die because of coronavirus in Ellis County, officials say.

The county did not release any other information about the the woman.

Ellis County also reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the countwide total to 79.

Of the new cases, three were in Waxhachie, two were in Red Oak and there was each in Ennis, Glenn Heights and Midlothian. The case in Glenn Heights was the first in the part of the city that falls in Ellis County; there were eight reported cases in the Dallas County portion of the city.

Ellis County also reported six new recoveries from COVID-19, raising the county's total to 12.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.