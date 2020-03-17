coronavirus

Ellis County Judge Declares Local Disaster

By Matt Jackson

On Tuesday, the Ellis County Judge Todd Little declared a local disaster due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The public health emergency will run until March 24, but can be extended up to 30 days after that.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ellis County, but Little acknowledged that could change at any moment.

Little also urged Ellis County schools to stay closed until April 3.

The judge also said all non-essential gatherings should be canceled and he banned any gathering of 50 people or more.

As of Tuesday, all businesses in Ellis County can remain open, but Little urged everyone to take care of each other.

