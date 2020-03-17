Ellis County Identifies 1st Presumptive Positive Case of COVID-19

A woman in her 70s contracted the first reported presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus in Ellis County, officials say.

The woman, who went to a hospital recently to test for a stroke, started to display symptoms of COVID-19 and was administered a test.

She and her family are isolated in their home and will be monitored by the department of state health services, Ellis County officials said.

The woman, from Maypearl, does not have any recent travel history, so officials said the case confirms community spread in Ellis County.

Earlier Tuesday, Ellis County Judge Todd Little, declared a local disaster due to the spread of the virus.