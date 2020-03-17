coronavirus

Ellis County Identifies 1st Presumptive Positive Case of COVID-19

The case is in a Maypearl woman in her 70s, county officials say

NBC 5 News

A woman in her 70s contracted the first reported presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus in Ellis County, officials say.

The woman, who went to a hospital recently to test for a stroke, started to display symptoms of COVID-19 and was administered a test.

She and her family are isolated in their home and will be monitored by the department of state health services, Ellis County officials said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 16

Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

The woman, from Maypearl, does not have any recent travel history, so officials said the case confirms community spread in Ellis County.

Earlier Tuesday, Ellis County Judge Todd Little, declared a local disaster due to the spread of the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusEllis Countymaypearl
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us