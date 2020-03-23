Ellis County Confirms New Case of COVID-19; County Total at 6

A Midlothian man who tested positive for COVID-19 is Ellis County's sixth case of the new coronavirus, officials say.

The case, reported Monday, is the second in Midlothian. One of the two people with COVID-19 in Midlothian is hospitalized.

The other four Midlothian cases are in Ennis, Maypearl, Palmer and Waxahachie.

Eighteen other people in Ellis County are being monitored for symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The county emphasized residents were not under a shelter in place order and should follow Gov. Greg Abbot's guidelines.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

