East Texas Quilt Shop Offers Tutorial to Make Face Masks

A quilt shop in East Texas is doing its part to help out during the coronavirus.

Stitchin' Heaven in Quitman met with medical professionals and with their guidance, created a video tutorial that details how to make face masks at home.

Since the quilt shop started reaching out to medical facilities across the northern part of Texas, they have received requests for more than 50,000.

Anyone interested in helping meet the need for masks can ship their masks directly to Stitchin' Heaven, who will deliver the masks to their contacts across North Texas. You can find the address and more information about the initiative by clicking here.