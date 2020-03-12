coronavirus

Eagles Postpone Dallas Concert Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sad news for Eagles fans.

The band's performance scheduled for March 17 at American Airlines Center in Dallas has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Fans who have tickets to their concert will be notified once the rescheduled show is determined.

Officials from the American Airlines Center released the following statement:
"
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and out of an abundance of caution, the following events at American Airlines Center have been postponed or suspended until further notice."

