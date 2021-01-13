DSHS Adds 726 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Wednesday, 11 Deaths; Hospitalizations at 20%

Collin County reports a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals Wednesday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 726 newly confirmed cases of the virus along with 11 more deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 552 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, a decrease of nine patients compared to Tuesday.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 52,566 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 46,812 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 5,315 known active cases with 439 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus and no new deaths were announced Monday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Jan. 13, CCHCS reported 552 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 20.43% of all hospitalized patients.