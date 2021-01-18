DSHS Adds 555 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Monday, 2 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold at 20%

Collin County reports a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals Monday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 555 newly confirmed cases of the virus along with two more deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 536 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Monday, an increase of 26 patients compared to Sunday, but a drop from Friday when there were 546 patients.

It is not known how many of those patients are in ICUs as Collin County Health Care Services only reports a single number of COVID-19 patients on their website.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 55,352 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 49,871 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 5,007 known active cases with 474 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Jan. 18, CCHCS reported 536 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 19.84% of all hospitalized patients.