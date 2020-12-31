DSHS Adds 495 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Thursday, 5 Deaths; Hospitalizations at 21%

Collin County is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals are at 21% Thursday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 495 new confirmed cases of the virus along with five more deaths.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 43,368 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 39,109 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 3,889 active cases with 370 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

The state also added an estimated 171 probable new cases of the virus on Thursday, for a total of 5,055 probable infections.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Dec. 31, CCHCS reported 558 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 20.65% of all hospitalized patients.