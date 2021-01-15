DSHS Adds 288 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Friday, 10 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold at 20%

Collin County reports a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals Friday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 288 newly confirmed cases of the virus along with 10 more deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 546 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Friday, an increase of six patients compared to Thursday.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 53,570 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 47,659 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 5,450 known active cases with 461 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Jan. 15, CCHCS reported 546 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 20.21% of all hospitalized patients.