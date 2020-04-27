Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Available Tuesday in Parker County

Testing for the coronavirus will be available Tuesday in Parker County.

Appointments for the mobile drive-thru testing site must be made in advance and patients must have at least one or more COVID-19 symptoms in order to receive a free test.

The test will be taken at Heritage Park (First Monday Trade Days Parking Lot) at 317 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 512-883-2400.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott