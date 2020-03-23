DPS Says Employee Provided False Information, Test Negative for Coronavirus

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday that an employee, thought to have tested positive for coronavirus, does not have the virus.

DPS officials said last week that the individual worked in the Carrollton driver license office.

Officials said during their efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, it was brought to their attention that the individual provided them with false information and in fact has tested negative for coronavirus.

DPS said it is now taking appropriate disciplinary actions against the employee for providing the false information.

