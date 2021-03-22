doordash

DoorDash to Deliver COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kits

This came about with a partnership with Vault Health and Everlywell

By Demetrius Harper

DoorDash has partnered up with Vault Health and EverlyWell to help deliver COVID-19 PCR test collection kits across the U.S.

The move was announced Monday and consists of the Vault Health COVID-19 saliva test kit or the EverlyWell COVID-19 test home collection DTC.

EverlyWell COVID-19 Home Test Kit

The Vault Health and EverlyWell kits will be available for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app.

They will be in 12 DashMart locations in the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. More cities will be added in the future.

With the addition of mail-in tests for COVID-19 at multiple DashMart locations, consumers are now able to get on-demand access to essential healthcare products. 

This will help allow thousands of patients on the Vault platform with getting tested and receive results all within a record time of 48 hours.

