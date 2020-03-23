coronavirus

Domino’s Looking to Hire DFW-Area Workers

Locally-owned stores want to hire 1,800 workers

By Paige Bacon

DOMINOS PIZZA
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Domino's stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are looking to fill 1,800 positions across 180 stores.

The part-time and full-time positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Dallas-Fort Worth is no different,” said Don Garman, a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

With social distancing on the minds of many amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Domino's stores across the country offer a contactless delivery option to customers. Carryout is also available.

If you are interested in applying for a position visit jobs.dominos.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirusunemploymentdominoes pizza
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us