Domino’s Looking to Hire DFW-Area Workers

Domino's stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are looking to fill 1,800 positions across 180 stores.

The part-time and full-time positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Dallas-Fort Worth is no different,” said Don Garman, a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

With social distancing on the minds of many amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Domino's stores across the country offer a contactless delivery option to customers. Carryout is also available.

If you are interested in applying for a position visit jobs.dominos.com