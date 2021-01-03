Doctors Weigh In on Post-Holiday Return to Normal for Families, Students, Travelers

The first Sunday of 2021 marks a busy day for travelers returning home and families getting back to their routines.

As people begin to prepare to return to what has become the new normal, two North Texas urged extra caution after the holidays.

Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society, recommended staying home a little longer if it's an option.

“Give strong consideration to working from home, if possible," he said. "If your children have the option to at least resume school on a virtual basis, give strong consideration to that."

While COVID-19 vaccines offer a shot of hope, Casanova said they are not a cure-all.

“Let’s not let the light at the end of the tunnel turn out to be a freight train. Let’s continue those safe measures,” Casanova said.

He clarified what families should do if one member of a household tests positive for COVID-19 days after an initial positive test in the same home.

“If the teenage children test positive several days after mom and dad, mom and dad are still on their clock, and then their teenage children have set their clock from the timeframe that they have tested positive or became symptomatic,” Casanova said.

A Fort Worth physician emphasized contacting a doctor if unsure of what to do after a positive test.

“It’s a tough call for how you reset the clock, and when you reset the clock, but we ask anyone in the public to exercise their judgment, and if they’re not certain, to contact their physician,” said Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, department chair of internal medicine at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Casanova said quarantining for 14 days after a positive test remains the gold standard if people can do it.

Both doctors said anyone who thinks they were exposed to COVID-19 should consider getting tested, and consider a self-imposed quarantine.