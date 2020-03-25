coronavirus

Doctors Joining NBC 5/T39 Phone Bank Thursday to Answer COVID-19 Questions

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up with a group of Dallas-area doctors on Thursday, March 26, to answer your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both stations will staff a phone bank where you can connect directly with medical staff from a Dallas clinic who answer your questions about the deadly virus.

Doctors will be able to provide answers in both English and Spanish.

The lines will open at 4 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. The phone number will not be answered until 4 p.m. Thursday.

