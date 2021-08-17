DallasNews.com

Disability Rights Texas Files Lawsuit Against Abbott Over School Mask Mandate Ban

Two of the 14 plaintiffs are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, from Richardson and Keller ISDs.

By Talia Richman, Corbett Smith and Emily Donaldson | The Dallas Morning News

Disability Rights Texas filed the first federal lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates, alleging that his executive order puts students with disabilities at risk.

The advocacy group’s suit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Austin, escalates the legal fight over mask mandates that’s been playing out as millions of students head back to school amid a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

“In spite of national and local guidance urging precaution, Governor Abbott’s Executive Order prohibits local school districts from even considering whether to implement the most basic and effective COVID-19 prevention strategy in school settings,” the lawsuit read.

