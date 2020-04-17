Dickie’s Producing 3.4 Million Isolation Gowns for Hospitals, Healthcare Workers

The Fort Worth based workwear brand Dickies is partnering with its parent company, VF Corporation to manufacture FDA-compliant isolation gowns for hospitals and healthcare workers.

According to Dickies, the personal protective equipment garments will be distributed to communities across the country in cooperation with federal and state government leaders.

“Dickies has stood alongside generations of workers and in light of these unprecedented times, we’re joining in the effort to help healthcare professionals on the frontlines,” Denny Bruce, Dickies Global Brand President, said. “As a heritage brand that goes to work, especially when the work gets tough, we are committed to equipping these workers with the critical medical garments they need to protect themselves as they continue the fight against this pandemic.”

Dickies is shifting its production and converting several manufacturing facilities to produce PPE garments to support healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VF Corporation and Dickies expect to produce and deliver 50,000 gowns in May, and intend to make up to 675,000 gowns by June and up to 3.4 million by September, Dickies said.

According to Dickies, the initial production of the gowns will begin next week.

The isolation gowns will be made with fabric sourced from industry partner Milliken & Company, in accordance with FDA guidelines.

“We are proud to leverage our global resources and manufacturing expertise in partnership with our Dickies brand to support the fight against COVID-19,” said Cameron Bailey, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, VF Corporation.

In addition to making the gowns, VF Corporation made a $1.5 million donation to local communities through The VF Foundation, and Dickies branded scrubs were donated to US hospitals in partnership with scrub supplier Careismetic Brands.