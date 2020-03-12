DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Positive for Coronavirus

A DFW based American Airlines pilot has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says its chief medical officer, as well as leaders from Americans pilots' office, have been in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

American Airlines says in a statement that "We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures."

NBC 5 emailed American Airlines and ask "Will you be able to tell us what were his routes? Where and to the pilot was flying?" A media relations representative for American responded saying "We will not."

