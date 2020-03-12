coronavirus

DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Matt Jackson

American Airlines planes at DFW Airport
A DFW based American Airlines pilot has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says its chief medical officer, as well as leaders from Americans pilots' office, have been in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

American Airlines says in a statement that "We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures."

NBC 5 emailed American Airlines and ask "Will you be able to tell us what were his routes? Where and to the pilot was flying?" A media relations representative for American responded saying "We will not."

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

