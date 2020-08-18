DFW Airport

DFW Airport Suspends Terminal F Construction: Report

By Stephen Pickering - 1080 KRLD-FM

terminal-F-dfw-map1
DFW International Airport

Plans for a new terminal at DFW Airport are being placed on hold as the airport deals with a major drop in passenger traffic due to COVID-19. Officials say the project is being suspended until they get a better idea of the timeline for a recovery in the airline industry.

The airport had announced a deal with American Airlines to build the new terminal last year. In 2019, about 75 million passengers used DFW. That number is projected to be closer to 45 million this year.

"For us to get back to 75 million, we're forecasting it's probably going to be 2022 at best and more likely 2023 before we get there," said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallasnews.com 6 hours ago

Dallas Ending Coronavirus Testing Contract With Honu Management Group

Dallas County 16 hours ago

State Says Coding Errors Contributed to Backlog of COVID-19 Data

Click here to read more from our partners at 1080 KRLD-FM.

Entercom Communications Corp.

This article tagged under:

DFW Airportcoronavirusterminal f
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us