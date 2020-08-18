DFW Airport Suspends Terminal F Construction: Report

Plans for a new terminal at DFW Airport are being placed on hold as the airport deals with a major drop in passenger traffic due to COVID-19. Officials say the project is being suspended until they get a better idea of the timeline for a recovery in the airline industry.

The airport had announced a deal with American Airlines to build the new terminal last year. In 2019, about 75 million passengers used DFW. That number is projected to be closer to 45 million this year.

"For us to get back to 75 million, we're forecasting it's probably going to be 2022 at best and more likely 2023 before we get there," said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue.

