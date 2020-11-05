DFW Airport

DFW Airport Board to Consider Financial Relief for Concessions Vendors

The agenda cites the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has caused significant disruptions to domestic and international air travel

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Board of Directors is set to meet Thursday.

According to the posted agenda, the board will consider financial relief for concession vendors in terminals. The agenda cites the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has caused significant disruptions to domestic and international air travel.

The board is considering a 50% reduction of storage, operations and maintenance fees for concessionaires. It is listed to run from Nov. 1 until Feb. 28. The listed cost for the reduction is $1,616,456.

In early March, when International travel first started to decrease, the board agreed to reduce landing fees by 16% to lessen the impact on airlines and amended the concession leases in Terminal D for those impacted by sales falling below what is normally expected.

