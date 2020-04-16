DeSoto Seamstress Sewing Peace of Mind With Face Mask Donations

Tina Washington started making face masks for her family. It's turned into a new product line for the DeSoto seamstress, who donates some of them to people on the front lines.

On Thursday morning, you could hear the hum of a sewing machine coming from Tina Washington's backyard studio.

"I've been sewing since I was 7-years-old," Washington said. "I can get on my machine and just get free."

Washington would usually be making prom dresses this time of year. "Today I'm making masks," Washington said.

She's made more than 500 face masks. Some of them she sells for a small price so that she can donate a portion of the masks to non-medical people on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

"Everyone's helping the hospitals," Washington said. "But no one's helping the places behind the scenes like shelters, transitional housing."

Washington recently donated 50 masks to workers at a homeless shelter in Killeen.

"I would hope that it would give them surety to know that they can prevent someone from getting sick or themselves from getting sick," Washington said. "So it brings them some hope."