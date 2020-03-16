DeSoto Closes Recreation, Civic Center, Library to Combat Spread of COVID-19

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., DeSoto is closing the recreation center, civic center and library to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facilities are closed until further notice.

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday people not gather in groups larger than 50. On Monday, President Donald Trump said that new recommendation was dropped to groups of 10.

“These are extremely popular venues that our residents enjoy coming to daily, so no one looks forward to their closure. But given our responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our residents, it is the only realistic action that we can take,” observed DeSoto’s Interim City Manager M. Reneé Johnson.

Johnson is also DeSoto’s longtime head of the city's Parks & Recreation Department.