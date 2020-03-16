DeSoto

DeSoto Closes Recreation, Civic Center, Library to Combat Spread of COVID-19

coronavirus generic 3

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., DeSoto is closing the recreation center, civic center and library to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facilities are closed until further notice.

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday people not gather in groups larger than 50. On Monday, President Donald Trump said that new recommendation was dropped to groups of 10.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

“These are extremely popular venues that our residents enjoy coming to daily, so no one looks forward to their closure. But given our responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our residents, it is the only realistic action that we can take,” observed DeSoto’s Interim City Manager M. Reneé Johnson.

Johnson is also DeSoto’s longtime head of the city's Parks & Recreation Department.

This article tagged under:

DeSotocoronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us