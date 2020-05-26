Denton, Tarrant, Collin Add Just Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

The public health departments in Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties confirmed just over 100 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as new cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus continue to dwindle even with more testing available.

Together, the three counties totaled 116 new cases Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirmed 62 new cases Tuesday with no new deaths. The county now has a total of 5,039 total cases, 2983 of which are active and 144 deaths. The county has also reported 1912 recoveries.

Tarrant County did not report any cases over the Memorial Day holiday and has reported fewer than 100 news cases since Saturday.

In Collin County, 32 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the county's total to 1,189 infections. The county has posted 33 deaths, 845 recoveries and 311 active cases.

The Denton County Public Health Department confirmed 22 new cases Tuesday, increasing the cumulative, countywide total to 1,255; the county has 589 active cases and 30 deaths. DCPH is also reporting 15 newly recovered cases of COVID-19 for a total of 636 survivors.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Friday, May 29. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.