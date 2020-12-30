Denton County Opens for Vaccine Registration

Denton County is now open for registration for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Denton County Public Health Department.

The registration opened Wednesday at noon for people in the 1A and 1B groups for the next COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Pre-registration over the phone is required, and registration will close once all vaccine stock is allocated.

According to the Public Health Department vaccine supply is limited.

"We are experiencing very high call volumes at this time and are so sorry if you've not been able to get thru just yet. If you do get thru to the hold music/prompt, stay on the line and do not hang up. At this time, vaccine supply is still available. We will post an update when registration is full. Thank you," said Public Information Officer for Denton County Public Health, Jennifer Rainey.

More information and details can be found here.