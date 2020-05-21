Denton County Unveils New COVID-19 Relief Program: Denton County CARES

Denton County Commissioners have unveiled plans for $147 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act that provided payments to states and local governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury set aside $150 billion in the CARES Relief Act and calculated payments for states and local governments based on total population counts. Counties and cities with populations greater than 500,000 received funds directly from the federal government.

All Denton County municipalities will have three options when choosing how or whether they receive funds. The options include:

Allotting funds at $55 per capita

Allowing for supply requests without funding upfront or a combination of providing supply requests

Allowing for reimbursements of expenses incurred as related to COVID-19 with documentation and receipts

“We understand that some of our smaller municipalities may have limited staff and capability to provide support for their residents and businesses, which is why we have earmarked funds specifically for COVID-19 relief in terms of food, business grants, rental relief and non-profit support,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.

In addition, the Commissioners Court approved both a general outline for how the funds will be earmarked moving forward and an estimate of expenditures incurred by the County:

$45M to be reserved for or distributed to municipalities at $55 per capita (excludes Fort Worth and Dallas)

$24M allocated for local business grants (includes $2.2M in existing business grant program)

$20M for housing assistance program

$10M for food programs

$6M estimated expenditures to date on COVID-19

$2M to support local nonprofit efforts

$40M for the county’s ongoing expenses, personal protection equipment and public health

“Denton County CARES will enable us to support our county residents and businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Judge Eads said. “We believe it is vitally important to ensure Denton County can recover as quickly as possible to continue to be among the best places to live, work and play in the state and across the country.”

As part of this effort, the Commissioners Court is unveiling Denton County CARES (Coalition of Agencies to Restore Essential Services) to identify the different elements of the program.

Denton County CARES is in memoriam to Gene Gumfory, a Denton County businessman and philanthropist who gave his time and money to support many programs.

“We are honored to name this program in his honor as Gene has long been known for his compassion and selfless giving,” Judge Eads said. “In light of his recent passing, now seemed the appropriate time to honor his memory.”

More details about each segment of the Denton County CARES program will be released in the coming weeks.