Denton County Transportation Authority Receives $23.4 Million Through CARES Act

Federal funds will provide the DCTA with financial resources for essential operations and services

The Denton County Transportation Authority was awarded $23.4 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020. 

The $23.4 million provides the DCTA access to financial resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds in the federal stimulus package do not require a local match and can be applied to expenditures incurred as early as January 20 of this year.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments, one of the DCTA’s regional partners, will receive the funds, which will be directly allocated to the DCTA as the Denton-Lewisville Urbanized Area recipient.

The federal funds are used on a reimbursement basis, meaning they will be reimbursed once they are spent. The funds will help fill anticipated gaps created by decreased sales tax revenue in DCTA’s annual budget. 

The funds can be used for expenses and costs necessary to operate, maintain, and manage the DCTA’s transit system in response to COVID-19, including expenses for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

“As DCTA discusses responsible application of the funds to COVID-19 activities, this aid reflects how public transit provides a critical lifeline for many communities in Denton County and across the nation,” Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO said.

With the funds awarded through the CARES Act, the DCTA has the resources necessary to protect the health of its employees and ensure safe commutes for its passengers.

“We’re grateful to our Congressional leaders for passing this critical funding legislation to ensure we are able to provide accessible mobility options to essential and front-line workers, and keep our economy moving forward while protecting those sheltered-in-place,” Suarez said.

