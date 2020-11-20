Denton County Reports Single-Day High of COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Time This Week

Health officials in Denton County on Friday reported 405 new COVID-19 cases -- the third time since Monday the county has added a single-day high of coronavirus cases.

Of the latest cases, Denton County Public Health officials said 272 are active while the remaining 123 have already cleared recovery protocol. The number of active cases increases the countywide total for COVID-19 cases to 21,144.

Even with the number of cases mounting, Denton County's public health director said it was getting more difficult to convince residents to follow safety guidelines.

"I'll tell you, as a public health leader and as a public health practitioner, I'm running out of new and creative and innovative ways to say the same thing," DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said.

Denton County is also reporting 16,502 estimated recoveries and 4,496 estimated active cases.

Officials confirmed no new deaths related to the virus, keeping the county's total number of fatalities related to the virus at 146.

DCPH confirmed they have 125 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Denton County hospitals. Denton County hospitals are at 72% occupancy overall (including COVID-19 patients) and the ICUs are at 76.9% occupancy (including COVID-19 patients) with 18 beds available.

Richardson urged caution as many families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving.

"If you're going to get together with family that are not being careful, you've got to objectively assess your health and the health of your immediate family and if that exposure is worth it," he said. "And that's a value judgement for every family and I hate that that's what 2020 has brought for us."

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at UNT's Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Steet in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

