Denton County Reports Single-Day High 886 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Health officials in Denton County on Friday reported a single-day high of 886 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths attributed to the virus.

The victims of the coronavirus reported Friday included a Pilot Point man in his 70s, a man who lived at the Denton State Supported Living Center in his 60s, a Flower Mound woman over 80 who lived at a long-term care facility and a Carrollton man over 80, according to Denton County Public Health.

"With a record number of positive COVID-19 cases today and four deaths, we continue to see an escalation of the virus in our area," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "The increase in cases continues to impact our healthcare system as we see a reduction in the number of available staffed ICU beds. We ask you to please follow the recommended safety precautions and keep the families of these four individuals in your thoughts and prayers."

The number of cases reported Friday exceeded the county's previous high of 716 reported Wednesday.

Of the 886 new cases reported Friday, DCPH said 684 were active, while the other 202 have already cleared recovery protocol.

The countywide total for cases stands at 29,463 with 20,503 estimated recoveries and 8,795 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72.6% occupied Friday. DCPH said there are 232 available beds, only 10 of which are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.