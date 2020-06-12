Denton County Reports Record New COVID-19 Cases Friday; Collin County Adds 31

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 86 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with no new deaths.

The Denton County Health Department Thursday confirmed 55 new cases Friday, a single-day record high for the county. The additional cases brings the county's total number of cases to 1,687.

“Today, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day within Denton County,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Summer is arriving, but COVID-19 has not gone anywhere. We’ve got to take this seriously. More than ever, we must remain vigilant in wearing masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to protect ourselves and others.”

The county also reported 42 more recoveries, the total of which is now at 936; there are 715 active cases in the county. To date, there have been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Friday they reported 31 new COVID-19 cases for Collin County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,638 with 1,288 recoveries and 313 active infections.

The county reported no deaths Friday; there have now been 37 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.