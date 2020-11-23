Denton County Reports Record COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Monday; 403 Cases Added in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases Monday along with a record number of hospitalizations and the county's first death since Nov. 16. In Collin County, the state health department added 403 more cases of the virus along with another death.

DCPH confirmed that the 484 new cases reported Monday afternoon is a single-day high. It's worth noting that Denton County, however, does not report new case data on Sundays. DCPH also said there are a record high 129 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday, which equates to about 15% of inpatient capacity.

The latest victim of the virus in Denton County includes a woman in her 80s from Flower Mound.

“Today, we are reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 and another record number of new COVID-19 cases,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This tragic news is a direct reflection of the escalating growth of COVID-19 cases within our communities. We must all take safety precautions seriously to help curb the potential spread of this virus in our households and wherever we are in contact with others. I ask you to keep this community member’s family in your prayers as we will keep you and your families in ours during this trying time.”

Of the latest 484 cases being reported in Denton County, 348 are active while the remaining 136 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 21,937 with 16,939 estimated recoveries and 4,851 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 403 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday bringing the county's total number of cases to 23,784.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 20,753 estimated recoveries through Sunday, 2,792 active cases and 239 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: