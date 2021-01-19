Denton County Reports Record 8 Deaths, 1,064 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; 4 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting eight COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 1,064 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment overall, but more in county ICUs.

The eight deaths announced Tuesday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 257 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A male over 80 who was a resident of Cedar Crest in Lewisville

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Corinth

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC in Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Pilot Point Care Center in Pilot Point

A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of Northlake

“Please keep the families of these eight individuals who died of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are planning additional vaccination clinics as we receive additional doses by the state. In the meantime, we ask everyone to continue practicing the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands.”

According to the county health department, there were 204 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 11 more than Sunday, including 46 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Tuesday, leaving 232 total beds available for future patients, including four in ICUs. The ICUs are 95% occupied and 58% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

Of the 1,064 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 877 are active while 187 have already cleared recovery protocol. While the number of new cases seems higher than normal, it's worth remembering the county doesn't report numbers on Sunday and did not report numbers on MLK Day. The countywide total for cases stands at 47,336 with 33,163 estimated recoveries and 13,916 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: