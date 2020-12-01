Denton County Reports Record 489 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; 390 Cases Added in Collin County With 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported a single-day record 489 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with no new deaths. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 390 more cases of the virus along with three more deaths.

Of the 489 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 389 are active while 100 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 24,133 with 18,089 estimated recoveries and 5,896 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71.5% occupied with 243 available beds, 14 of which are in ICUs. The county health department also reported 100 of 374 ventilators are occupied. As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the county reported 140 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 41 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 4, at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 318 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 390 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 26,990.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 23,973 estimated recoveries through Monday, 2,761 active cases and 256 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: