Denton County Reports Record 19 COVID-19 Deaths, Adds 458 Cases; 6 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting a single-day high of 19 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 458 new cases of the virus.

According to the county health department, there were 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on both Thursday, a slight increase of three new patients from the day before, and that number includes 51 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Thursday, leaving 236 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The ICUs are 94% occupied and 54% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

“The news of these 19 deaths related to COVID-19 is indicative of the ongoing seriousness of this virus,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Denton County shared the following information about the latest 19 victims of the virus:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Atria Senior Living in Carrollton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Prosper

A male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

A female over 80 who was a resident of Gracious Care Home in Lewisville

A female in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound

A male over 80 who was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound

A female in her 50s who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC

A female in her 40s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

A female in her 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society - Denton Village

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 40s who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 458 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 422 are active while 36 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 55,820 with 40,330 estimated recoveries and 15,146 estimated active cases.

“We hope everyone will continue practicing the necessary safety precautions to reduce the potential for the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. With the new U.K. B.1.1.7 variant identified recently in Denton County, the steps of social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks will be even more critical as we work to increase the availability of vaccinations," Eads said in a statement.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This week the county opened a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

Denton County kicked its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into high-gear Tuesday with a massive drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: